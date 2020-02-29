Game Developers Conference postponed to this summer – News

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) has just announced its postponement from March to this summer on its official website. In her message, she did not mention the coronavirus, but difficult to imagine another scenario.

“After careful consultation with our partners (…) we made the complicated decision to postpone the GDC from March”. The Game Developers Conference announced the news on his official website, in the night from yesterday to today. A decision no doubt related to the coronavirus who, even if not explicitly mentioned by the show, had already invited distinguished guests, including Microsoft and Epic Games, not to attend the meeting in San Francisco.

“We are upset and disappointed that we cannot hold the event on time” can we read on the official GDC website. “We want to thank all consumers and partners for their support (…) and we want to organize a GDC event later this summer”. We do not yet know if it will be strictly speaking the Game Developers Conference as we know it. The show thus takes the same decision as the Taipei Game Show, a major event dedicated to video games in Taiwan, which has been postponed by six months.

A few days ago, the GDC had nevertheless affirmed its will to hold the show despite the coronavirus, claiming that the authorities of San Francisco were still accepting important public meetings. To prevent the potential arrival of the virus, the American city went into a state of emergency.

This is only a small part of the impact of the virus on the gaming world. PAX East, which is currently taking place in Boston, has also paid the price with cascading cancellations. More generally, the world of eSports and the production of video games is also affected. All eyes are on E3. But the LA show has yet to speak on the coronavirus.