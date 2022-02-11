GAME has confirmed a restock for next week, and Amazon, Argos, and Smyths have all updated their PS5 stock.

GAME has confirmed a restock for next week, as well as the latest from Amazon, Argos, and Smyths.

GAME’s much-anticipated PS5 console shipment has been POSTPONED until February 18 – but Amazon may have them NEXT WEEK.

GAME has now updated the release dates of the console on its bundles page to Friday, February 18 – which had been thought to be dropping stock between this week and next.

“A possible restock by Amazon UK on either the 15th or 16th February around 8am – 9:30am,” according to the website.

Meanwhile, our live blog is the best place to keep up with the latest stock drops in the UK and the US, as we track restocks at retailers such as Argos, Very, Amazon, GAME, and Smyths Toys.

A major new software update for the PS5 and PS4 was released today, with the goal of giving users more control over group chats, including the ability to create private chats, as well as other “quality of life” enhancements.

– When is the best time to buy a PlayStation 5?

– 7 IMMEDIATE hacks to keep your PS5 from turning off by itself

– How to Volunteer as a PS5 Beta Tester

For the most up-to-date information on restocks and games, check out our PS5 live blog below…