Game Of Thrones: George RR Martin Is Writing Winds Of Winter During His Coronavirus Isolation

Game of Thrones fans rejoice, George RR Martin is not going to let self-isolation stop him from writing. Instead, the author will be bucking down and putting pen to paper, or so he says. This isn’t the first time we have heard from GRRM about his purported “progress” on The Winds of Winter.

Previously Martin has uploaded on his blog various postings about how he intends to finish the next A Song of Ice And Fire book, even joking about allowing New Zealand to imprison him in a small cabin on White Island until he completes the draft if he didn’t finish the Winds Of Winter by Summer 2020.

His latest blog post outlines his current emotions and thoughts about the coronavirus and how it seems to be affecting everyone. Martin has had to close his independent theater, the Jan Cocteau Cinema, where he puts on a variety of independent and mainstream films each month in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

While the cinema never gets more than 50 attendees at one time, he is eering on the side of caution and shutting down the cinema until April 15, at which point they will reevaluate the situation. Martin’s non-profit television and movie classes and workshops for kids, the Stagecoach Foundation, have also been shut down for the foreseeable future.

The blog post goes on to say that he has been writing every day, spending more time on Westeros than in the real world. Martin is taking precautions due to his age and physical condition, making sure to stay healthy during the coronavirus scare.

