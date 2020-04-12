Game Release Dates In April 2020: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

If you thought March already had enough to keep you busy with big games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal, then you’re mistaken. April is here, and with it comes riveting dose of nostalgia in the form of top-tier classic game remakes, Final Fantasy 7 and Resident Evil 3. Another notable standout this month is Microsoft’s Gears Tactics, an XCOM-style spin-off of the Gears of War franchise, which comes alongside several other releases both big and small. One game planned for launch, Minecraft Dungeons, has been delayed.

To give you a look at what’s ahead for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, we’ve rounded up all the biggest games of April 2020 below. For a broader look at the titles still to come this year, be sure to check out our list of game release dates in 2020.

Following the success of last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom is already giving us a remake of Resident Evil 3. As returning series protagonist Jill Valentine, you embark on a perilous journey to survive the early days of Raccoon City’s zombie outbreak. All the while, a towering bioweapon known as Nemesis hunts you at every turn, making your struggle to escape that much more difficult. Like its predecessor, RE3 reimagines the events of the original to create a unique survival-horror experience that looks to defy the expectations of longtime series fans, while also terrifying and surprising newcomers.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally out now. The project was long rumored for years during the sixth console generation and fan-requested for many years more after a PS3 tech demo played with the hearts of Final Fantasy fans everywhere. But here we are almost five years since its original announcement, and we have our hands on the remake. You’ll once again play as Cloud Stryfe, a former Shinra soldier turned mercenary who joins an eco-terrorist group to fight the evil Shinra Corporation, who have been sucking the planet’s life energy dry. With a revised real-time combat system and a reimagined story, you’ll get to experience FF7 in a completely new, yet familiar way.

Gears Tactics is an XCOM-style turn-based tactical spin-off of the Gears of War franchise. It takes place 12 years before the first game and details the exploits of a squad trying to survive the opening days of the Locust Horde invasion. Despite the change in genre, Gears Tactics still looks to retain the fast-paced aggressive action the series is know for. It will initially only be on PC but is coming to Xbox–possibly Series X–later this year.

