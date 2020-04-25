Game Release Dates In May 2020: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

May is offering a bit of a breather from the last few months of big releases, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing interesting coming out. The upcoming month is comprised of of some notable big-budget games, remasters, and ambitious Switch ports. You can expect games like Minecraft: Dungeons, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, XCOM 2 Collection, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and more to keep you busy as we steadily approach the end of the first half of the year.

To give you a look at what’s ahead for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, we’ve rounded up all the biggest games of May 2020 below. For a broader look at the titles still to come this year, be sure to check out our list of game release dates in 2020. Otherwise, be sure to check this article often, as we’ll be sure to update it with more new release dates as the month continues.

A few months after Platinum’s overwhelmingly successful Kickstarter campaign, we’re finally getting the remaster of its Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. This Super Sentai-inspired adventure is like a cross between Bayonetta and Pikmin marked by Platinum’s signature brand of action. If you missed The Wonderful 101 the first time it came around back in 2013, then now’s your chance to finally experience it.

The massively popular Minecraft franchise is getting a new spin-off this month in the form of Minecraft: Dungeons, a Diablo-like isometric action game. Alongside up to three other players, you explore randomly-generated dungeons to fight monsters and secure piles of loot. Compared to other games in its genre, it lacks a specialized class system, instead allowing you to customize your character as you please without restriction.

The upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a substantial remaster of the Wii original complete with enhanced visuals and revised controls as well as quality-of-life improvements to UI, camera control, navigation, and more. The game also includes an exclusive new epilogue chapter called Future Connected, which expands upon the events of the original. Releasing just before the 10th anniversary of its original Japanese debut, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s launch on May 29 will most assuredly be the definitive time to dive into this RPG classic, especially if you’ve long put off doing so when it came stateside in 2011 and subsequently on 3DS four years later.

