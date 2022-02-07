GAME will drop Playstation 5 consoles ‘within DAYS,’ plus updates at Argos, Amazon, and Smyths, according to the PS5 UK stock tracker.

GAME to drop Playstation5 consoles ‘within DAYS,’ plus updates at Argos, Amazon, and Smyths, according to the PS5 UK stock tracker.

Despite a “terrible” month for restocks of the must-have gaming console, GAME is set to release a BATCH of PS5 consoles in the coming days.

Smyths Toys had in-store stock, but it had sold out in ALL locations by mid-morning Monday.

Despite being almost £150 more expensive than the PS4 (at £599 for the disc edition and £542.84 for a digital-only console), online retailer OnBuy shows PS5 stock is still available.

Meanwhile, @PS5StockAlertUK predicts that the digital and disc versions of the PS5 will be available for purchase on the GAME UK website between today and Thursday, with consoles available for purchase between 9am and 11.30am.

The Playstation5 was first released in November 2020, with gamers lining up to get their hands on it.

However, the fact that many people are STILL unable to purchase Sony’s flagship entertainment system demonstrates that the must-have console is still in high demand.

A worldwide semiconductor shortage, allegedly caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has exacerbated shortages.

The next-generation Playstation console is available in two versions: a digital edition for £349.99 and a disc-drive version for £449.99.

For the most up-to-date information on restocks and games, visit our PS5 live blog…

PS VR2 will almost certainly be able to play the current PS VR game library.

However, a few PS VR2 exclusives have already been revealed, the most significant of which will be revealed at CES 2022.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is being developed exclusively for PlayStation VR2.

Horizon Forbidden West is already in development at Guerilla Games, but the upcoming VR adventure promises to immerse you even further in Aloy’s world.

For a sneak peek at what’s in store, watch the teaser trailer below.

Pavlov Shack, a tactical shooter similar to CS:GO, has also been confirmed for PlayStation VR2.

Last year, developer Vankrupt Games confirmed this on Twitter, saying that the PlayStation VR “doesn’t have the fidelity for Pavlov.”

In February of last year, Sony confirmed it was working on the PS VR2 and stated that the device would not be released until 2021.

The launch date was not mentioned in the new blog post or at the company’s CES 2022 presentation.

According to a Bloomberg report from last year, the device will be released during the holiday season this year, according to sources.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both came out in November, so the PS VR2 is likely to follow suit.

Brad Lynch, a hardware analyst, has also backed up this rumored date with…

