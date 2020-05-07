games, announcements… Watch the Inside Xbox conference live

It is this Thursday, May 7, 2020 that Microsoft has chosen to unveil a number of game sequences on its new generation console: the Xbox Series X. Follow the conference live with us.

Summary A few months before its launch, the Xbox Series X is still a big unknown. And yet, the new generation console created by Microsoft intends to strike a blow in the small world of video games. The first in a series of conferences aimed at attracting players to the machine, the Inside Xbox conference on May 7 aims to present footage shot on Xbox Series X. Gameplay is especially expected for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla created by Ubisoft. Follow the live video below and read the summary of announcements a little further down in this article. Live



5:37 pm – The list of all games shown on Xbox Series X today The Inside Xbox conference started with a number of trailers dedicated to some of the games currently being developed for the Xbox Series X. What do they have in common? They are all developed by third-party publishers. Games developed in-house by Xbox studios will be presented in July. Here is the list of games presented on May 7 on Xbox Series X without further ado. Bright Memory Infinite – Playism (FPS)

DIRT 5 – Codemasters (race)

Scorn – ebb Software

Chorus – Deep Silver 2021 (space action)

NFL 21 – EA (sport)

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 – Paradox Interactive (RPG)

Call of the Sea – Raw Fury

The Ascent – Neon Giant (top down shooter)

The Medium – Bloober (horror) Akira Yamaoka composer

Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco (beat them all)

Second Extinction – Systemic Reaction (FPS)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – SEGA

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft 5:33 pm – A few seconds of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay Ashraf Ismail, creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, warned us: Ubisoft was not going to reveal too many images of this new title. Done since the Inside Xbox conference only showed a few seconds of Valhalla gameplay. We were able to discover Eivor, the hero of the game, in motion but also some images of his band of Vikings besieging English fortifications. The game will take place in the ninth century and offer us to invade the England of the time with the help of Scandinavians thirsty for glory. 5:28 pm – Medium, an upcoming horror game for Xbox Series X Developed by Bloober, The Medium promises to be a very cinematic psychological horror game. We are also promised that the studio will work in close collaboration with the legendary composer Akira Yamaoka. 17:18 – Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 presented Paradox Interactive presented a new trailer for the long-awaited Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, a role-playing game in a contemporary world populated by vampires, during the Inside Xbox presentation dedicated to the Xbox Series X. 17:13 – CHORUS, a space action game announced Presented during the Inside Xbox conference dedicated to the Xbox Series X, CHORUS is a space action game in which we will play a pilot in a science fiction universe. The game, which transports us to the controls of a spaceship, is developed by Fishlabs, published by Deep Silver and will be released on Xbox Series X in 2021. Here is the presentation trailer. 17:08 – Playism presents Bright Memory Infinite First game presentation on Xbox Series X: Bright Memory Infinite is developed in China within the FYQD studio and published by Playism. It is a futuristic FPS that wants to be nervous and in particular offers the possibility of driving cars. 17:03 – Xbox Game Studios games will be presented in July Mark your calendars, Microsoft and Xbox will unveil the Xbox Game Studios games planned for Xbox Series X in July only. This includes the first images of a certain Halo Infinite, the real spearhead of this future console. The presentation of the day will therefore give pride of place to games developed by third-party publishers and not internal to Microsoft. 5:01 pm – Let’s go for the Xbox Series X conference The Inside Xbox conference dedicated to the Xbox Series X. Remember that it is supposed to present the first game sequences shot on Xbox Series X, the new machine built by Microsoft and scheduled for launch at the end of 2020. These presentations should focus on third-party publishers including Ubisoft with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 16:58 – Microsoft continues to develop the Xbox Game Pass Each month, new games arrive on the Xbox Game Pass, the monthly subscription from Microsoft. In May, players receive Red Dead Redemption II, DayZ (May 7) as well as Final Fantasy IX (May 14) and Fractured Minds (May 19). Undoubtedly, this pass is a strong argument for the next console, which can count from its launch on a solid catalog of games (more than a hundred) of quality thanks to backward compatibility. As a reminder, the subscription costs € 9.99 per month, on console and PC. However, there is an Ultimate offer that allows you to take advantage of the Game Pass as well as the Gold subscription – required to play online – at € 12.99 per month. 16:44 – Xbox Game Studios games presented rather in July The Xbox Series X is still scheduled for the end of 2020. A few months before its release, the catalog of video games finally begins its revelation phase. Microsoft will hold a regular conference, one per month. Today, it revolves around third-party publishers. If we do not yet know what is happening for the June edition, that of July will concern the Xbox Game Studios games. On this occasion, we will find a long video presentation of these. New gameplay sequences and titles will be revealed for the first time. Recall that Microsoft has bought fifteen studios, and that they are working hard to provide titles on the new generation. 16:33 – Smart Delivery: what is it? This is a term that we will probably hear many times during this Inside Xbox conference: Smart Delivery. But what is it, then ? When announcing the technical details of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft mentioned a number of technologies that will be available when the console is launched. One of the most popular is Smart Delivery. Until 2022, a good number of titles will be released on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In order to ease intergenerational porting, Microsoft is promoting a single purchasing principle. Concretely, by buying a title on Xbox One, you can download it on Xbox Series X, if it is compatible. House titles like Halo Infinite will benefit from this technology. Also, CD Projekt Red quickly announced that its flagship title, Cyberpunk 2077 will also benefit. Publishers have the choice whether or not to use this principle. Finally, Smart Delivery works for both physical and dematerialized tickets. 4:26 PM – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expected The new Scandinavian installment of the Assassin’s Creed saga will be revealed a little more in depth during this Xbox conference. A new short trailer will be released. Unfortunately, while fans have been thinking for a week that a demo lasting several minutes will be broadcast, the developers have come back to qualify what to expect. This is not a gameplay video, but rather a new trailer. not a gameplay demo no Promotions – Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 6, 2020 4:13 pm – What release date is planned for the Xbox Series X? At the time of this writing, Microsoft has not yet communicated precisely the release date of the Xbox Series X. The manufacturer has however confirmed and repeated that it would be ready for launch at the end of 2020 Perfect for enjoying the holidays and selling as many consoles as possible during the Christmas period. The exact release date is expected to be released later in the coming months, however. 4:00 p.m. – What time to attend the Inside Xbox conference? Hello everyone and welcome to this live article dedicated to the Inside Xbox conference which promises to reveal the first images of games captured on Xbox Series X. The new console from Microsoft, scheduled for the end of the year, unveils finally its games this Thursday, May 7 from 5 p.m. French time. Read this article live for a summary of the announcements as well as a summary of the information that we already know about this new generation machine.

The question of the price of the Xbox Series X was tackled in a rather vague manner by Phil Spencer during an interview with IGN in early 2020. We still don’t know what the price of the next home console from Microsoft will be. For the time being, the two manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft, are looking into the whites of their eyes without advancing their pawns. In any case, Phil Spencer says he has a “winning plan” for the generation of consoles to come. According to the emblematic figure of Microsoft Gaming, those responsible have their eyes “wide open”. “I believe we have a plan that can win; now we have to go and implement it,” he said. He does not want the bill to be too high, in order to respect the expectations of the fans. As a reminder, the Xbox One was launched at $ 500 in America.

For many, the Xbox controller is since the 360 ​​the best in the world in terms of ergonomics. Taking up the main arguments of its big sisters, the Xbox Series X will offer a thinner model, with a directional cross completely revised. Microsoft also explains that the latency between the signals emitted by the controller and the console will be greatly reduced. The console, it sees its size confirmed: 151 × 151 × 301 mm.

© Microsoft

Microsoft’s next console, the Xbox Series X, is slated for release at the end of 2020. As the deadline becomes clear, everyone is getting teased. Phil Spencer knows the exercise well, and has given IGN a long interview. He notably returned to the damage of the coronavirus on the video game industry. We also know more about the games that will be available when the console is released. Until then, only Halo Infinite was confirmed. If he gave no reference, he nevertheless indicated that several “great games” from Xbox and third-party partners will accompany the console. On this occasion, he returned to the rather chaotic launch of the Xbox One, which on the contrary included too many titles. In order not to repeat the error, Phil Spencer specifies that the catalog for the Xbox Series X will be more “progressive”.

For now, here are the titles that will be released on the next Microsoft home console. Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods And Monsters, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Watch Dogs Legion, Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2, Rainbow Six Quarantine. Note that, for now, we do not yet know which games will be present at the launch of the console. Phil Spencer also said that several independent studios will produce exclusive games for Microsoft and its console in the future. It’s a safe bet that some of them will be available from the launch on the console, scheduled for the holiday season.

As of today, we are still awaiting an official release date. However, Microsoft has already confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be released at the end of 2020. The latest rumors all coincide with the month of December. The objective is obviously to place a maximum of living room consoles under the Christmas trees. For the moment, the epidemic of coronavirus, which paralyzes the industry and especially Asia, does not seem sufficient to hinder the production of the Xbox Series X.

While Sony has still not communicated on its next PS5, Microsoft has taken the lead and announces a technical sheet including always more details. Here are the main features of the Xbox Series X. As we expected, the machine is presented as being “at least four times more powerful than an Xbox One”. So we have the full details of the processor, the graphics card, but also the RAM. With regard to memory, it will therefore be possible to extend it to 2 TB thanks to a memory card.

CPU: 8 cores at 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2

GPU: 12 TFLOPS RDNA 2 (52 CU at 1.825 GHz)

APU engraved in 7 nm (process improved compared to conventional 7 nm)

16 GB of GDDR6 RAM (10 GB at 560 GB / s, 6 GB at 336 GB / s)

NVME SSD 1 TB internal storage

1TB expansion card port

4K UHD Blu-Ray Player

USB 3.2 ports for external hard drives

According to Microsoft, the console will be able to display games in 4K at 60 frames per second, or even 120 frames per second for certain titles. We also know more about the Xbox Velocity architecture, which will greatly contribute to much faster load times than the current generation. For the occasion, a video was also released. The opportunity to see the incredible technological leap between an Xbox One X and an Xbox Series X: the loads are considerably shortened, with a console that starts in 10 seconds, when the old takes more than a minute.

Quick Resume functionality

We had already heard of this function, which allows you to quickly switch between several games, without having to return to a main menu. Already used on mobile phones, this new addition would make it possible to load different games in a few seconds, so as not to interrupt its experience. Again, a video was shown, illustrating the concept. What is interesting to note is that several generations are supported: there are Xbox One games, but also 360.

Microsoft has also confirmed that backward compatibility will be ensured between different generations. In addition, several games will support cross-generation. Thus, a multiplayer mode can confront Xbox One and Xbox Series X users. A particularly useful argument when launching a console, usually rhyming with the fear of a fairly small community in the short term.

Finally, Microsoft also claimed that several games purchased on Xbox One can be imported free of charge on the Series X. This is what the manufacturer calls “Smart Delivery” technology, which therefore allows you to buy your game only once but Access it on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This has already been confirmed for Cyberpunk 2077, but we learn that this will probably be the case for Halo Infinite. A first.

Ray Tracing, the real argument of the Xbox Series X

This new technology is supposed to simulate “certain properties of light and sound in real time, and this with more precision”. Again, Microsoft is selling a significant technological advance, which would iron the user experience. We already have several examples of the impact of Ray Tracing in games. A leak from Minecraft and the next Gears can be found below.

While we now know the main technical characteristics of the two future consoles, the Xbox Series X and the PS5, which will soon join the Nintendo Switch in the video game market, the catalog of games remains the spearhead of these machines. It is based on this element that many players will make their choice, believing that the two major consoles are worth in terms of performance, and that a good part of their games will be in common. Thus, the exclusives allow to decide, and Sony understood it well during the previous generation: God of War, Uncharted, Spiderman or The Last of Us, a large number of exclusives were produced or reissued. Microsoft, for its part, could hardly offer better than Gears, Forza and Halo. Everything could change with the arrival of the Xbox Series X. According to insider shinobi602, it would offer the “best catalog in the history of Xbox”.

It all starts with the takeover of fifteen studios by Microsoft. They are not all as important as each other, but the idea is that the Redmond company wants to fight on equal terms with Sony. According to the latest information, all types of games will be affected. The major exclusives of course, but also the sector of independent games or more “entertainment”, that is to say the fun side, for more “casual” players. According to the insider, decidedly well informed, there will be more titles “like Gears 5” for the next console. “In fact, you are no longer going to have to wait very long, sincerely. I am really excited about everything that is brewing at Xbox. Incredible fantastic worlds, reboots, science fiction” can be read. For information, the sources of this user are often credible, he had notably announced information in preview on Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War!

However, in January 2020, Microsoft communicated more about its backward compatibility, rather than its catalog scheduled for launch. We then learned that the main exclusives of the previous generation would be playable from the day of launch. However, the main sagas like Halo or Gears will not offer anything innovative on the first day of the Xbox Series X… Phil Spencer, in a recent interview, nevertheless declared that several independent studios are currently working on games that will be console exclusive from Microsoft. Despite everything, no major title, yet.