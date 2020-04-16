Gamescom Digital Show ‘Definitely’ Happening After Physical Event Cancellation

Roll on August

We’re all tired of hearing about it by now, but the coronavirus crisis has put a stopper on pretty much everything, and that includes major video game events. Gamescom is one example, with the German show forced to cancel its usual presence at the Koelnmesse in Cologne. The organisers said they were planning for at least a digital show, and it looks like that’s absolutely the plan going forward.

In a quick tweet, Gamescom has been confirmed to be going ahead as a digital show following Germany’s ban on all physical events until the end of August. Official word now says Gamescom will “definitely take place digitally”.

There are no further details, but we would expect there to be a Gamescom Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, given his multi-year partnership with the event. The dates are still confirmed for 25th to 29th August, so hopefully there’s plenty to keep everyone busy during that time. Are you excited for Gamescom’s all digital show in the summer? Stay at home in the comments below.