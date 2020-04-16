Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 Confirmed to Be a Digital Showcase

Streaming on 24th August

Following the official cancellation of Gamescom 2020 in a physical format, Geoff Keighley has taken to Twitter to confirm that Gamescom Opening Night Live will be a completely digital event this year. It’ll be streamed live on Monday 24th August, presumably playing host to announcements and reveals for PlayStation 5 games.

Keighley broke the news on Twitter alongside a statement from the expo’s organisers. “We are, however, working at full speed on a digital Gamescom.”

It had already been confirmed that the show’s digital footprint would be greatly expanded alongside the addition of new “modules”, and we expect Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 to be the centrepiece of that push. At least this time around we won’t have to put up with half the show being devoted to Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima.

