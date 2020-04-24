GamesRadar to Host E3 Style Broadcast ‘Future Games Show’ in June

“Exclusives, deep dives and developer interviews”

Future Publishing, the company behind popular gaming website GamesRadar, is putting together a live showcase called the Future Games Show. The broadcast will go out live during what would’ve been E3 week in June.

It’s described as an “hour-long broadcast containing exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives on existing AAA and indie games, focusing on current (and next-gen) consoles, mobile and streaming platforms”. It sounds like there’s going to be a real mix of content here, ranging from PlayStation 4 titles to a look at some upcoming PS5 games. The show will be accompanied by written pieces over on the site.

That’s about all we have to go on for now, but it certainly sounds interesting. Whether Future can pull together the sort of announcements that are going to make this worth a watch remains to be seen. The proof will be in the pudding.

Still, between this, IGN’s Summer of Gaming, and various other digital events on the horizon, we should be well served with PS4 and PS5 news in the coming months. Will you be tuning in to watch the Future Games Show? Tell us in the comments below.