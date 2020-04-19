GameStop is discounting video games, preowned consoles, and more today only

Welcome to the weekend. GameStop is hosting a one-day deal on video games, consoles, accessories, and more. If you’ve had a few titles, a spare controller, or anything else on your wishlist, it’s worth checking out some of the deals.

Since GameStop’s physical stores are closed due to the pandemic, you’ll be able to shop all of these deals online and have them delivered straight to your residence.

Here are a few stand-out offers. (Note: if games aren’t your bag, there are more deals below on iPhone SE 2 preorders and the Pixel 4.)

Xbox One X (1TB, preowned)

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB, preowned)

Resident Evil Triple Pack (Nintendo Switch)

Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4, Xbox One)

Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One)

Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit for Nintendo Switch)

In case you missed it, the iPhone SE 2 is now available for preorder. It officially releases on April 24th, next Friday, and you can place an order right now at Apple. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card if you plan to upgrade your line or activate a new one via Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. If you don’t want to roll with a carrier, the retailer is selling unlocked versions of the phone as well. As far as delivery goes, you can pick up orders curbside at one of its stores, or you can just have it delivered to home.

Walmart is offering a deal on the iPhone SE 2 during the preorder phase, too, so long as you plan to purchase the phone with a device payment plan through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. The retailer says it will take $200 off the total cost of the phone, so the 64GB version would cost just $199, plus activation fees and taxes paid upfront, paid each month for 24 months or 30 months, depending on the carrier you elect to join or upgrade on.

Lastly, for a deal on a phone that is currently available, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are each $300 off their usual respective prices. Each size of Pixel 4 and each storage configuration is 37 percent off at the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon. For your reference, the Pixel 4 originally sells for $799 outside of a deal like this. So if you’ve been waiting for a big price drop, now seems like a good chance to explore getting Google’s latest flagship phone.

