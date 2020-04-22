GameStop’s Pro Day sale, 4K Blu-ray discounts, and more of the weekend’s best deals

GameStop’s Pro Day sales are usually reserved for PowerUp Pro Rewards members, but on Saturday the company is opening its newest Pro Day sale to everyone. Most of the discounts are on PS4 and Xbox One games, including last year’s excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. GameStop is also taking $70 off pre-owned PS4 Pro consoles, bringing them down to $269.99. Plus, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet is down to $299.99.

In addition to the GameStop Pro Day deals, Amazon is still running its “2 for $30” deal on 4K Blu-rays. Titles include Braveheart, Gladiator, and Saving Private Ryan, Annihilation, and Interstellar.