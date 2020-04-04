Gaming Deals: Keep the kids entertained with a cheap PS4 or Xbox One

Working from home has a lot of benefits, but doing it while keeping your kids entertained can be very tricky. Why not consider treating them to a shiny new gaming console, such as the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4? That way, you can focus on your work more consistently while they’re occupied with video games (in moderation, of course). And who knows? Maybe it’ll alleviate your boredom, too. Check out these amazing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One deals we’ve sniffed out at Walmart. Listed here are different models and game bundles at varying price points, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Think you can live without the disc? We recommend the Xbox One S All-Digital. This version is the most affordable in the Xbox One family, offering similar capabilities as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S. The only difference is that it doesn’t have a disc drive. Games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console, cloud, or a hard drive.

The Xbox One S All-Digital is a solid gaming machine for 1080p displays. It has a full library of games and expands even further when you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass, where you can discover and download more than 100 great games. And since the gaming library is digital, you can play your games on any Xbox One.

If you don’t want to deal with discs getting damaged or wish to lessen game room clutter, digital is the way to go. Don’t miss out on Walmart’s $89 discount on the Xbox One S All-Digital. With free download codes for Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves, this gaming console will surely keep your kids entertained while you get some work done.

The PlayStation 4 Slim is the cheapest edition of this generation’s most popular console. It’s especially perfect for gamers who aren’t obsessed about controlling the action in 4K Ultra HD. One of the many noticeable differences between the Slim and the original model is in design. The PS4 Slim features slightly rounded corners, complete with a disc drive and two USB ports that are hidden in a shallow indent. There are other physical changes made as well, but all in all, they make the console feel less serious – like it’s really meant for play.

Other than the aesthetic overhaul, the most fundamental upgrade of the Slim over the original is its Wi-Fi compatibility. The console supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi which means faster download speeds and enhanced stability when playing online. This model also offers access to the same expansive game library that the PS4 is known for. Normally selling for $300, the PS4 Slim can be yours for $270 on Walmart. Games included are God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

The Xbox One X is the superstar of the current generation of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. Digital Trends dubbed it the best console for playing popular multi-platform games, commending its ability to deliver the highest possible image quality for games and movies alike. It’s also more powerful and built with better hardware than the PS4 Pro and can run many games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). Although picture performance varies from title to title, this console ensures overall improvements in imagery, frame rates, and load times in games.

The capability of the Xbox One X as a home theater device is equally impressive. The 4K HDR quality of movies and other media content is better than any competitive device. It even has a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player for traditional disc gaming. The CPU is outfitted with different ports for connectivity options, including support for HDMI for filtering your TV service through Xbox or for using Cortana instead of a remote to switch channels; Ethernet for network connection; USB 3.0 for pairing with a keyboard, mouse, or external drive; and IR-out and S/PDIG for connecting to advanced surround setups.

The Xbox One X may not have a wide gaming library compared to the PS4 Pro, but where it really shines is in upscaling the visuals of all games on the platform to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Get it bundled with NBA 2k19 for only $280, or $220 below the standard price tag. It may not be the latest NBA game, but the Xbox One X is rarely on sale for less than $300, so it’s a small price to pay for such a large discount.

If you want the very best gaming console, then go for the PlayStation 4 Pro. It currently tops our list of the best plug-and-play platforms on the market, offering 4K and HDR10 compatibility as well as an expansive exclusive gaming library. The console has access to a number of less popular indie games and niche titles as well, including Japanese role-playing games.

Perhaps the strongest suit of the PS4 Pro is its ability to display game visuals with 4K UHD resolution. This gives users the benefit of beefier imagery in terms of sharpness and details, whether it be a wall, a vehicle, the face of the characters, or other objects. As long as it’s hooked up with a 4K UHD TV, running a game in 4K is a breeze. If you wish to further improve visual details or increase the frame rate for a selection of games, you can easily do so by making adjustments through the performance settings.

The PS4 Pro is compatible with all PS4 games and can even upscale imagery of select PSVR titles. Dive into the best games and experience what your favorite titles are truly capable of by getting your hands on the PS4 Pro. This bundle deal comes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is available for $380.

