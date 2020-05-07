Gaming industry: from boom to crisis?

Growth in almost all areas: The gaming industry is booming in the Corona crisis. Providers try to bind customers to themselves with free offers. But the plan could go wrong, experts say.

By Thomas Spinnler, boerse.ARD.de

Escapism is currently in demand. If you are stuck in the confines of your own four walls, use every opportunity for small escapes. Corona crisis profiteers are of course streaming services such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime. The gaming industry is also one of the big winners.

Investors immediately put the idea into action, stocked up with shares from many game makers or publishers and pushed prices up – and they still stand there today.

Records thanks to ban on contacts

Because record chases record: The Microsoft online game service Xbox live recorded 90 million users per month – more than ever before. Millions turned to gaming, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella cheers. In this way they kept in touch with other people and at the same time practiced “social distancing”. That makes sense, because multiplayer games in particular are made for contact without contact.

The roughly 150 billion market annually recently reported strong growth in almost all areas. Digital downloading is growing rapidly, the popular game and sales platform Steam has recorded record hits and record player numbers.

Clear, bright future?

“As a result of the ban on contacts, people have a lot of time and an increased need for computer games. This can be seen in parameters such as downloads, daily and monthly active users, sales and turnover figures,” summarizes Lutz Anderie, professor of business informatics at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences and industry experts together.

Promotions

Even the hardware sells splendidly, the current Nintendo console Switch even awards it. There are said to have been some difficulties in meeting demand. This is not surprising because the Switch offers the most family-friendly game portfolio. And unlike the Playstation 4 or Xbox, the console cycle at Nintendo is still nearing the end. Record breaking, stocks rising: At least the gaming companies currently live in the best of all worlds and are looking towards a worry-free future?

Gaming boom just a flash in the pan?

The thesis of the booming industry is catchy. But whether it is true is open. Because even if the game industry benefits in the short term, one thing is certain: the world is heading for a deep recession, which will be mitigated by the flood of rescue packages and interest rate cuts. It cannot be prevented.

Consumer spending in many countries is falling drastically, unemployment is rising, and has never been seen before in the United States. People will have less in their wallets and will have to keep their money together. The consequences of this are felt by all industries. Some are probably harder than others. When it comes to keeping your life financially under control, entertainment will not be on the priority list.

Monetization models could burst

The companies know that. Free offers should take the current momentum with them and carry them over the coming months: Those who are hooked first will stay tuned, the marketing departments hope: Google’s gaming service Stadia currently offers two free months, the call-of-duty branch Activision Blizzard’s Warzone is free to play, many corporations have been offering subscription models for a long time, cloud gaming is a big issue.

The big money is not earned through subscription fees, which seem quite cheap considering the game prices. A new full price game costs up to 70 euros in store sales. The ruble rolls through so-called in-game purchases.

For little money, players can buy virtual items such as custom clothing, additional content, better tools, or simply game progress. And there are quite a few billions for companies. The recession is disrupting this lucrative monetization model for the industry. Added to this is the simple fact that with the end of the exit restrictions, leisure activities in the real world will become attractive again.

Save in time …

After the jubilation arias were sung in the past weeks, critical voices are now increasing again: In theory, after the lockdown ends, the gaming industry should again have the same share in the entertainment market as before the crisis, comments Karol Severin, expert for the gaming industry in research Company Midia.

“The recession-driven decline in disposable income will likely mean in absolute terms that the ‘new normal’ will be less in absolute terms than the ‘old normal’, even for the gaming industry,” warns Severin. The game industry should prepare for this.

