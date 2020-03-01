GDC 2020 finally postponed due to Coronavirus

© GDC

After many defections, the organizers of the Game Developers Conference have come to the obvious … Thus, the fair reserved for professionals in the video game industry will not take place next month.

In recent days, several renowned exhibitors had decided to withdraw from GDC 2020. Facebook, Sony Interactively Entertainment and even Microsoft are on this list. Indeed, COVID-19 continues to spread around the world and rallies in all circles (high-tech, sports, cultural …) unfortunately had to be canceled.

A shift in summer

In the press release published on the event website, we learn that the Game Developers Conference is postponed. It is therefore not an outright cancellation. Thus, the GDC 2020, which was to open its doors from March 16 to 20 in San Francisco, is postponed until next summer. A specific date has not yet been set.

This could upset the calendar for the entire video game industry. Indeed, the GDC allows all trades in the community to meet and initiate certain dynamics in preparation for E3. For the moment, the organizers of the Electronic Entertainment Expo have not expressed themselves on a possible postponement of the show.