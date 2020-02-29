GDC game conference postponed, organization sincerely upset | NOW

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) that was to take place in March has been postponed. The fair has been moved to “later in the summer”, the organization announced on Friday.

During the GDC, large games are presented annually and prizes are awarded to the makers. The trade fair would take place this year from March 16 to 20 in the American city of San Francisco.

The organization does not specifically mention the corona virus as a reason to postpone the show, but several major game publishers have recently announced that they are not present at the show because they are concerned about the virus.

Microsoft and Epic Games, among others, had canceled. “Because of uncertainty about health problems, it is not possible to send employees,” wrote Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite on Twitter.

Sony, Electronic Arts, Facebook and Kojima Productions have already logged out to protect employees.

“Sincerely upset and disappointed”

The organization writes to be “genuinely upset and disappointed” to postpone the show. It is not yet known when the fair will be held in the summer; the organization is writing to make more known about this in the coming weeks.

Several stock exchanges are now being canceled. Facebook announced on Thursday to cancel its developer conference F8 due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech fair was previously canceled.