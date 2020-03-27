Gearbox’s Co-Founder Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Sad news has come to light as the news of Landon Montgomery, co-founder of Gearbox, has passed away. The news was confirmed by the official Gearbox Twitter account, with a message of support and affection going out to those who knew him.

Online, tributes have been pouring in, as many remember Montgomery for the good he did in the world and the games he made. From working on various Half-Life titles, Halo: Combat Evolved, the Brothers in Arms series, 007 Nightfire, Deathmatch Maker, Borderlands, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Montgomery has influenced a wide swath of those who plays games in some respect.

While Montgomery left Gearbox back in 2007, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has spoken openly about his memories with Montgomery on Twitter, reminiscing on just how devoted Montogmery was to his craft.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family in this difficult time.