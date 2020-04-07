Gears 5 Free Trial Now Live On PC And Xbox One

The third-person cover-based shooter Gears 5 will hold a free trial period across PC and Xbox One not long after developer The Coalition introduced a new update to the game.

Gears 5’s free play period runs from April 6-12 on PC (both Steam and Windows 10) and Xbox One for subscribers of either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate. Having an active membership with either subscription is the only requirement to play Gears 5 for free.

Also available for free is Dave Batista’s old WWE finisher, which can be acquired simply by playing Gears 5 now through April 20. And if that’s not enough, you can also get a Batista skin for use in-game.

This comes about a week after The Coalition implemented a new Gears 5 update, Operation 3: Gridiron. The patch is packed with a bunch of content, including new characters, modes, maps, and more. You can check out the full Operation 3: Gridiron patch notes here.

In other Gears 5 news, the game will make the jump to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. This next-gen port will feature some enticing improvements, such as higher framerates, better resolutions, and more. What’s more, this upgraded Gears 5 is free for anyone who already owns the game thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system.