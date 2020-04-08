Gears Tactics Has Gone Gold On PC, Will Be Bundled Free With Intel Processors

Gears Tactics has gone gold ahead of its release on PC later this month, Microsoft has announced. This means that the game is effectively finished, and is in a state where it can be released. Xbox Wire has announced that the team has “begun down the path for the Xbox console version,” which is due to release at an unspecified point later this year.

To celebrate, a new piece of art by Gears artist Luke Preece, featuring the skull of Tactics protagonist Gabe Diaz, has been released. You can see it below.

Gears Tactics was built with PC users in mind, and it’s the first game in the series to debut first on PC. Thanks to a partnership between The Coalition and Intel, anyone who purchases an Intel Core i5 or higher processor will receive a free copy of Gears Tactics. Although the exact terms and conditions of this deal are not clear, expect Gears Tactics to appear as a bonus included with processors following its release.

The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, in both its PC and Ultimate forms. The eventual Xbox One version will appear on Xbox Game Pass for console, too–as will any eventual Xbox Series X version that might or might not release (nothing has been confirmed).

Unlike previous games in the series, Gears Tactics will be single-player only, with no multiplayer modes. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.