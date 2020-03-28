Gears Tactics Is Coming To Xbox One

Gears Tactics, the new PC strategy game from The Coalition and Splash Damage, will eventually release on Xbox One. The Coalition’s Tyler Bielman confirmed to GameSpot that the title will come to Xbox at some point in the future following the PC edition’s release.

The developer pointed out that a certain person who is no longer with the company (Rod Fergusson) actually let the existence of the Xbox One version slip in 2019. The company had no further comment on when the Xbox One version will release or any details about it, but console fans can rest assured it is coming.

“The console version is incoming. Absolutely we have confirmed that there will be a console release,” Bielman said.

With 2020 being the year of Xbox Series X, it seems likely that Gears Tactics could find a home on the next-generation console, but nothing is confirmed yet. Given Gears Tactics is a first-party game, it will also presumably release through Xbox Game Pass.

For lots more on Gears Tactics, check out GameSpot’s recent preview that explains what the game is all about. The Coalition also speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on the game and lots more.