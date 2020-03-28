General Motors to produce respirators after Trump demanded it on Twitter

In a wrathful tweet, US President Donald Trump urged automakers Ford and General Motors on Friday to “immediately” start producing respirators to respond to the country’s now-epic center of the coronavirus pandemic. global in the country.

“General Motors MUST immediately open its stupidly abandoned Lordstown Ohio plant, or some other plant, and START MAKING RESPIRATORS NOW!” Trump tweeted.

“FORD, GET TO MAKE RESPIRATORS, FAST !!!!!!” he added.

According to the New York Times, the White House was preparing to announce the creation of a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems, which would have allowed the production of some 80,000 respirators. However, the announcement was canceled at the last minute, according to the newspaper, for fear that the cost of this operation, estimated at more than $ 1 billion, would be too high for the federal government.

Subsequently, however, both companies subsequently confirmed, in a joint statement, that they will shortly start manufacturing medical supplies. The first respirators, they advanced, will be available for use in April.

Trump promised on Friday that more respirators would come. “We just bought a lot of respirators from some wonderful companies,” he said in another tweet. “Names and numbers will be announced later today”

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the state of New York, the region of the country most affected by the pandemic so far, has been asking the federal government for several days to send him respirators to be ready to deal with the peak of the outbreak, which his trial will take place in three weeks.

Trump’s impatient tweet contrasts with his statements Thursday night on Fox News, when he downplayed the need for respirators. “I don’t think 40,000 or 30,000 respirators are necessary,” he said. .