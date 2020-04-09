Get Fit with Beat Saber’s Latest Free Song, Available Now on PSVR

FitBeat joins the playlist

Beat Games has introduced all sorts of extra music to its popular PlayStation VR rhythm slasher, Beat Saber — some premium, and some for free. Whether you’ve splashed out on DLC or not, the song list has grown quite a bit since launch, and today, it just got a little bit bigger.

Available now in the latest game update, a new song named FitBeat has been added to the game for no extra cost. You can get a preview of it in the above trailer, which showcases some maniac playing it on a high difficulty.

Whenever new songs come to Beat Saber, it always puts us in the mood to strap in and slice some virtual cubes. Whether FitBeat can reignite an old rivalry is yet to be seen. This song is clearly leaning into the game’s potential as a means of exercise — indeed, it’s one of PS4’s best fitness titles. Will you be checking out this new track? Have you been playing Beat Saber while you’re stuck inside? Slice and dice in the comments below.