Get items from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in New Horizons now

The crossover items from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp are now available to grab in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch.

To do this, you’ll need a Pocket Camp account that’s linked to the same Nintendo account that your Nintendo Switch profile is linked to.

To link your Nintendo account in Pocket Camp, tap the menu button and select the “My Nintendo” option. Once it’s linked, you’ll be able to claim a Special Order Ticket that will reward you with Leaf Tickets in Pocket Camp, as well a code to input on your Switch.

To redeem the code, open the eShop on your Switch and scroll down to “Enter Code.” Do that, and a download will begin. If you have Animal Crossing: New Horizons open, you’ll have to restart the game to access the Pocket Camp content.

Then you should be able to order the items from the Nook Stop through Nook Shopping. Keep in mind that, since you’re ordering the items though the Nook Stop, they’ll be delivered by mail the next day.

The Pocket Camp items available in New Horizons on Switch are:

Nintendo Switch Lite