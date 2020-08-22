Get the best antivirus software Bitdefender now at 50% off

Protecting your PC against viruses and ransomware is essential, but antivirus software can be hit or miss. Of course, there are the popular options like Norton and Avast, but they can be rather pricey. Bitdefender isn’t as well-known but it happens to be our favorite. It reached the top spot of Windows Central’s guide to the best antivirus software in 2020 for a number of reasons including affordability. In fact, right now you can score a year-long plan at 50% off, bringing its price down to $29.99 as a one-time payment.
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020
Bitdefender monitors your computer in real-time to stop malicious files before they even begin to start downloading. Additional protection tools are included with your purchase like a VPN and a password manager.
With today’s payment of $29.99, you’ll gain a year’s worth of antivirus protection at what amounts to just $2.50 per month. Then again, you could save even more by choosing the 3-year plan for $83.99. That brings the monthly cost even lower to $2.33 and ensures you don’t have to worry about a virus harming your computer or stealing your information until late 2023 when it comes time to renew your subscription.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
Bitdefender is the best antivirus software for a few different reasons, including its real-time protection and automatic malware scrubbing, though it also outperforms the others with additional protection tools which you don’t normally see included with antivirus software. For instance, you’ll receive access to a VPN, safe banking tools, and a password manager. Bitdefender is able to stop threats before they begin downloading onto your computer, including ransomeware, Trojans, and rootkits, to keep your computer and private information safe.
There are a number of other stellar antivirus softwares out there if Bitdefender doesn’t seem like the right fit for your computer. This Windows Central guide to the best antivirus software features 11 stellar options (including Bitdefender) that you can’t go wrong with; there are even a few free options on the list.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
