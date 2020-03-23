Get These PS4, Xbox One, And Switch Discounts From Amazon Warehouse Before They’re Gone

Amazon has kicked off a new Warehouse sale that knocks an additional 20% off of used and refurbished goods like video games, controllers, and consoles. It’s unclear how long this promotion will last, but supplies are limited, so act fast if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of these deals.

Games like Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Control are all featured, as is one of the best Xbox One controllers for 2020, the Razer Wolverine TE, which will be compatible with Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox Series X. Of course, if you want to save even more money, you can pick up standard Switch Joy-Cons, DualShock 4s, and Xbox One controllers at a nice discount.

Be sure to check out Amazon for the full slate of deals. This may be the last Amazon Warehouse deal for quite some time, as Amazon is prioritizing essential goods during this crucial time. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon suspended non-essential goods from its stock intake. This includes video games, which has caused some Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal delivery delays.

