Get your Wordle fix with this clone game with “infinite” puzzles.

WORDLE’S SUCCESS meant that clones of the puzzle wouldn’t be far behind — and now Wheeldle has arrived.

The game is also browser-based and follows the same format as Wordle, with one notable exception.

Unlike Wordle, which has a daily puzzle that everyone can play, Wheeldle has an infinite number of puzzles.

“As a fun project,” creator Michael Whelan tweeted, “I’ve made an INFINITE Wordle with a score tracker called Wheeldle.”

Whelan, a tabletop rpg designer, admits that the game “isn’t original at all” and is merely a learning tool.

The project will serve as the foundation for a game he’s developing that incorporates Worlde’s puzzles as a gameplay mechanic.

He hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming title other than the fact that it’s a “Wordle roguelike.”

Right now, Wheeldle isn’t quite as polished as Wordle, and players have run into some issues.

One player received a racist slur as a puzzle solution, while others have complained about visual issues.

The words were pulled from an online database of five-letter words, according to Whelan, but they’re still being vetted for inappropriate entries.

There’s no colorblind mode, so it’s not as accessible as Wordle.

There were also complaints that the redundant letters did not stand out enough from the unused options, but Whelan has already addressed this.

He isn’t the only one who has released a Wordle clone while the internet is still abuzz.

Word Game, a Wordle clone created by a fellow game designer, is an open source Wordle clone.

There is a daily puzzle as well as an infinite version of this variant.

You can use the strategies from our Wordle tips and tricks for all of the other five-letter word puzzle clones.

