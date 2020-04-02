Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Release Date Safe for Now

No other delays to report

Coronavirus is causing all kinds of chaos, and games are just one of the things affected. Sony announced that it’s delaying The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR earlier in the day due to logistical reasons, but it’s left many pondering what will happen to samurai open worlder Ghost of Tsushima.

The Sucker Punch developed PlayStation 4 exclusive was dated last month, with a 26th June launch attached. Perhaps pre-empting any questions about the title, the Japanese giant stressed that “there are no other delays to report, but we’ll keep you updated”. Let’s hope the pandemic will slow down and the game will be able to release as planned.