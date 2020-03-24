Ghost Recon Breakpoint “Deep State” Update March 24 Patch Notes

Ubisoft has issued patch notes for the March 24 Title 2.0.0 update to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which looks to make some major changes to the open-world shooter. This comes after Ubisoft warned that the coronavirus outbreak could delay the patch.

The update includes a crossover adventure with Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher, similar to his appearance in Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Ubisoft has been teasing the adventure with Fisher’s iconic glowing headgear, and a new trailer shows off some of the story beats for this team-up mission.

The title update 2.0.0 also adds the immersive “Ghost Experience,” which gives players a great degree more control over how difficult to make their experience. Some of those methods include toggles for regenerating health, your HUD, and more. The update also adds a new Engineer class, along with some quality-of-life improvements and better gear sorting.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

NEW FEATURES

THE GHOST EXPERIENCE

You’ll be able to choose from a variety of community-requested settings, such as stamina management, health regen, new HUD settings, and more!

For additional information on the Ghost Experience, check out our dedicated article here.

CLASSES

Players with the Year 1 Pass will have exclusive access to both classes starting on March 24 for one week.

GAMEPLAY & ADVENTURE

Year 1 pass content – if you don’t own the Year 1 pass you can join a friend who does own it in co-op to complete the entire adventure. However, only Year 1 pass owners will receive the exclusive adventure rewards.

NEW GUNSMITH OPTIONS

CONNECTIVITY ASSISTANCE

Players who cannot maintain a sustained connection to matchmaking services will now still be able to play solo PvE without being disconnected.

These players will still have all of the functionality of the game except access to multiplayer modes. While in this mode, your Friends List will appear empty.

The game will regularly re-test this connection in the background without impacting your play. You will be able to manually trigger a re-test of the connection by initiating matchmaking in multiplayer modes.

INVENTORY MANAGEMENT*

*Only in Regular Experience / Gear Level Enabled. Does not apply to the Immersive Experience / Gear Level Disabled.

GHOST WAR

CHARACTER AND CUSTOMIZATION

NEW ITEMS IN MARIA’S SHOP (SKELL CREDITS):

DEEP STATE ADVENTURE REWARDS – EXCLUSIVE TO YEAR 1 PASS OWNERS AND ADVENTURE PURCHASERS*:

*The first mission of Deep State is free and available to all players. Play to receive two rewards without purchase of the Year 1 pass or Adventure: Fourth Echelon Goggles and SC-IS HDG.

NEW RAID BOSS REWARDS:

NEW CLASS UNLOCK ITEMS

NEW GHOST WAR ITEMS

NEW HAIR CUSTOMIZATION – UNLOCKED BY DEFAULT FOR FREE

NEW ITEMS IN STORE (GHOST COINS)

*Items can also be purchased individually.

UI AND PROGRESSION

CAMERA

NEW SETTINGS

BUG FIXES AND BALANCING

FIX HIGHLIGHTS

EXPLOITS

The following issues have been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see them occur in the game, either the same or in a new form.

BASE JUMP

PERFORMANCE

PROGRESSION

The item wheel, missing night and thermal vision and binoculars have been addressed by our team – please let us know if you are still missing any of these items or if the item wheel still gets stuck.

AI

BALANCING:

FIXES:

GHOST WAR

BALANCING:

FIXES:

RESPAWN

RESPAWN SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

UI

VEHICLES

VISUAL

WORLD