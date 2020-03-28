Ghost Recon Breakpoint Free Weekend Is Live After Its Big Update

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was not only a disappointment critically, but a commercial one for Ubisoft. But its developer isn’t calling it quits yet, and its latest big title update is proof of that. Breakpoint’s new immersive mode and Episode 2 of its ongoing DLC content are now live. To mark the occasion, Breakpoint will be free to play starting today, March 26, to Sunday, March 29 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Deep State, the latest adventure to be added to Breakpoint, has Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher link up with the ghosts again, this time to help track and take down a new threat on the island of Auroa. Sam Fisher previously crossed-over with this franchise in Ghost Recon: Wildlands, despite not having his own game to star in for many years.

The title update also includes the long-awaited Ghost Experience, after it was delayed at the last minute the last time out by Ubisoft. This new gameplay toolset lets you customize your Breakpoint experience to your taste, letting you toggle settings like regenerating health, HUD elements, and more. You can read the full patch notes for more information.

If that sounds great to you but you’re still on the fence about committing to Breakpoint, the free weekend gives you access to the full game (without this latest adventure, unfortunately) and the new difficulty and gameplay settings. To play on console, you’ll need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. If you want to keep playing after this weekend, the game will be up to 70% off on all platforms, and your progress from the free weekend will transfer over. You can find more information on the Breakpoint free weekend at Ubisoft.

At launch, the game earned a 4/10 in GameSpot’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint review, with critic Richard Wakeling writing, “Ghost Recon’s identity as a tactical shooter has evaporated and been replaced by a confused patchwork of elements and mechanics from other, better games. Its defining characteristic boils down to just how generic and stale the whole thing is.”