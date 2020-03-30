Ghost Recon Breakpoint ‘Friend Pass’ lets friends play the entire game for free

Jump in with friends.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a third-person military shooter that places a giant bullseye on your back. You’re being hunted and it’s up to you to liberate the island of Auroa. While the game has received poor reviews since it launched a few months ago, Ubisoft is committed to making it better.

Play #GhostRecon Breakpoint and up to 3 friends plays FREE when you sign up for the Friend Pass – now through June 16! Click the link below for more info. — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) March 30, 2020

Today, the company announced a six-hour free trial available to everyone, and a “Friend Pass.” If you download the free trial and join a friend’s game who owns Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you can play the entire game with them for free. Ubisoft said the following in a post it shared on Twitter.

We are pleased to announce that the Friend Pass is now available in… Ghost Recon Breakpoint. If you’ve purchased any edition of the game, the Friend Pass allows you to invite up to three friends at a time who don’t own the game to join your session and play co-op with you for free. You can invite as many friends as you want, but no more than three at a time. The Friend Pass is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4… and PC until June 16… our friends will have to play on the same platform as you and will need to have the trial version of the game installed with the owner of the game connected.

The rules of the trial as listed below. Basically, if you’re playing with a friend who owns the game, the six-hour trial timer stops.

If you do not own… Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the trial will give you access to the entire game for six hours of playtime. The trial timer pauses when the Friend Pass is used, and once you reach the time limit, your progression saves and you can keep playing through the Friend Pass or by purchasing the game… To install the trial version, go to the store… PlayStation Store… and download the… Ghost Recon Breakpoint trial.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a great game and hopefully, more people will pick it up or play it now that a free trial and Friend Pass are available.