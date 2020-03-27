GitHub’s new mobile app is now available on iOS and Android

Microsoft-owned GitHub released its new mobile app today as a free download for iOS and Android. The app for the popular code repository service is primarily designed to help developers manage projects while away from their PC, letting them organize tasks, give feedback on issues, respond to comments, and review and merge pull requests.

GitHub notifications show up in an inbox that looks like many email inboxes, and you can swipe tasks to either save or mark them as complete:

You can also react to comments with emoji, which could be handy to keep a project moving if someone is relying on your feedback:

The app also lets you view code, as shown in the below screenshot from the app’s App Store page, but you can’t actually edit any code within the app:

The app first launched in beta on iOS in November and on Android in January.

Microsoft announced it would acquire GitHub for $7.5 billion in June 2018, and completed the acquisition in October 2018.

