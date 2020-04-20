God of War Marks Second Anniversary with New Merch and Life-Size Bust

Proud dad

Exactly two years ago, God of War launched and quickly became one of the PlayStation 4’s very best exclusive games. It is held in just as high a regard to this day, even topping our list of the Best PS4 Exclusive Games. We won’t be forgetting about Kratos and Atreus’ rebooted journey for a very long time, and it’s clear that the team at Sony Santa Monica won’t either. In fact, the developer has put together a small celebration to mark the occasion, including new merchandise that everyone at Push Square wants to get their hands on.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony is teaming up with Dark Horse to bring Atreus’ journal to life. It “chronicles the journey of Atreus and Kratos through the Nine Realms. It includes expanded lore, detailed bestiary, character dossiers and so much more.” A price hasn’t been announced just yet, but you will be able to pre-order the book through this link. In the meantime, have a good look at what it looks like in the image below.

Alongside that is something rather special. Gaming Heads has designed and manufactured a life-size bust of Kratos — beard and all. It’s a whopping 25 inches tall, bringing together game files and intricate paint strokes to make the creation look lifelike. There are only 500 of them available, so head on over to the Gaming Heads website immediately to get your pre-order in. It does cost $799.99, however.

Jeff Ketcham, producer at Sony Santa Monica, signs off by saying: “Thank you again for being the best fans ever! You continue to be at the heart of everything we do here at Santa Monica Studio. Until next time, stay safe and remember to enjoy the journey.” YouTuber GBG is proof of that wonderful community, who just beat God of War’s hardest boss without any upgrades and posted it online. Do you fancy adding any of this new merch to your collection? Get saving in the comments below.