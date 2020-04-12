Good Deal Samsung Galaxy S20: The new Samsung smartphone displayed at a reduced price

It’s not even a month since the Korean Samsung released its new Galaxy S20 that the different models are already experiencing great promotions. The Galaxy S20 + thus experienced several markdowns in the space of a few weeks, to the point of seeing its price drop by several hundred euros. The Galaxy S20, which succeeds the Samsung Galaxy S10e, does not escape the movement either, with great discounts. The latest, accessible on the Darty sales site, will allow you to acquire this brand new smartphone with a discount of more than 200 euros on the base price!

You will be able to buy smartphone power at a price of 707 euros (noted on 04/11 at 3:01 p.m., subject to change). And the Galaxy S20 has a technical sheet to make most of the current high-end smartphones fade: SoC Exynos 990, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage capacity, 4000 mAh battery… Suffice to say that if you are a lover of Samsung quality and at the same time looking to pay as little as possible, you have before you the perfect candidate. Note also that other new high-end are already on sale, such as the Xiaomi Mi 10, currently displayed at a lower price for flash sales.