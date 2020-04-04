Good News Gaming: Animal Crossing Is So Wholesome And Game Companies Doing Good Things

We’re living in strange times right now and the news is pretty heavy. A lot is going on in the world, so it’s super important to stay informed on the latest. But it’s also important to make sure that we try not to let it consume us and make an effort to remember that there’s still a lot of good things happening.

It might sound silly, but when times are trying it’s important to try and have a laugh once in a while. And that’s exactly what we’re here to do, both for ourselves and for you. Every week, here on Good News Gaming, we’re going to highlight uplifting news stories that may have passed you by in the midst of the hustle and bustle of online news. We’re going to chat about the good things that are happening, enjoy some weird memes, and just all try and smile.

Kicking things off, we take a look at the charming and inventive ways people are using Animal Crossing: New Horizons to connect with their loved ones–in a time of social distancing, Nintendo’s wholesome island life sim is strengthening our bonds with friends and family. We also highlight how gaming companies are helping COVID-19 charities, and finish up with a random assortment of some daft and fun things people are doing in games like Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord and Half-Life: Alyx.

We hope you enjoy watching this video and if you have any positive news from the world of video games that you’d like to share, let us know in the comments. We’ll be keeping an eye on what you’re saying, and it may show up in a future video.