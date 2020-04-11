Good News Gaming: Dark Souls 3’s Ring Fit Mod Looks Exhausting And Fun

Good News Gaming is back and our mission to highlight uplifting news stories you might have missed continues. Social isolation can be tricky, but if you look in the right places you’ll find there’s plenty to keep the spirits up and the smiles wide. Things like cool initiatives that developers are undertaking to improve the world, daft memes that folks are creating, and generally just fun things people are doing in games to make us smile.

We’re here to point you to the right places and, this week, we take a look at how playing Borderlands 3 can help real-world medical research thanks to Borderlands Science. One man has decided Dark Souls III isn’t challenging enough as is and modded his Ring Fit controller for it–squat to swig Estus sounds like a nightmare.

We’ve also got a handy-dandy list of free games that you can grab right now, including Uncharted 4 and access to Google Stadia for free. Plus, there’s a look at some of the incredible and creative things people are making in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We hope you enjoy this series, and if you have any positive news, daft memes, or things you’d like to see highlighted, let us know in the comments and it may show up in a future video. If you missed the previous episode of Good News Gaming, head over to our YouTube channel and catch up.