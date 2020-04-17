Good plan Xiaomi Mi A3: The mid-range at a very low price with its reduction of 23%

Xiaomi has been doing well for several quarters, particularly in terms of telephony. In February alone, the Chinese firm surpassed Huawei, however number three in the world, to seize its place. The manufacturer’s success is therefore undeniable and its policy of excellent value for money appeals to buyers. But the other big argument of Xiaomi is none other than its mid-range proposals with financially accessible models and beautiful technologies to meet. This is particularly the case of the Xiaomi Mi A3, smartphone now offered in reduction at Rakuten.

It is at the price of 189.99 euros that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is offered against a base price of 249 euros, a drop of 23% at the time of writing, April 17 at 2 p.m. The smartphone can, as always, be paid in four or five monthly payments. Data sheet level, the Xiaomi Mi A3 offers heavy for its price with an OLED panel, integrated fingerprint reader, 6.1 inches with HD + definition. There is also a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. A triple sensor is at the rendezvous in addition to a 4030 mAh battery. If you are looking for a more powerful smartphone, the Mi 10 from Xiaomi is also in reduction.