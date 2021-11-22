Google and Facebook are secretly tracking your phone – here’s how to stop it.

Google and Facebook are secretly monitoring your phone – here’s a free app that can help you stop them.

Google and Facebook can’t track your Android phone without your knowledge thanks to a free app.

DuckDuckGo claims that its new protection helps to “block third-party trackers lurking in other apps,” such as Google and Facebook.

Android users who are concerned about their privacy can now join a waitlist to protect their data, following Apple’s announcement of similar features.

It comes as big tech companies face increased scrutiny over how they handle their data and who harvests it.

“These hidden app trackers are super creepy because they can track everything you do in an app and also can track you even when you’re not using the app,” DuckDuckGo said in a press release.

“App Tracking Protection for Android is a free app that detects and blocks third-party trackers in other apps.”

The tracking issue was brought to light as a result of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed how companies can collect valuable data as users browse the web.

The information is gathered by the tech companies in order to create a comprehensive user profile that can be used to target the user with specific and clickable – and thus more profitable – advertising.

Apple and Google are currently engaged in a fierce battle for online dominance, and users’ choice of browser may be influenced by the issue of privacy.

Privacy is a top priority for Apple in all of its products, including Safari, according to the company.

Privacy is also a core element for Brave, an internet startup, while Mozilla and Microsoft have emphasized privacy as a way to distinguish themselves from Google Chrome.

Despite Google’s reliance on advertising revenue, CNET reports that its engineers are working on a “privacy sandbox.”

Users can improve their privacy settings by turning off location tracking in their browser, turning off search engine autocomplete features, and canceling password autofills.

Deleting your browser’s history on a regular basis will also help.

Click Extensions on the left side of the Chrome Web Store and type the extension’s name into the search bar.

Click Add to Chrome once you’ve found the right extension in the search results.

Then, to add it to your browser, click the add extension button.

By selecting the three dots menu on the right, you can manage or remove your extensions.

More Tools, then Extensions, are the options.

Click Details to learn more about the extensions.

Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere are useful extensions to get you started.

Select Settings from the three-dot menu, scroll down to the Privacy and security section, and click Cookies… to disable third-party cookies.

