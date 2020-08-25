Google Arts and Culture Allows Users To Invite Oldest Ancient Creatures Using Its AR Update

Google Arts and Culture will allow ancient creatures, even the oldest ones, to visit your living room and other places in your house using augmented reality (AR). For the company’s users to view and manipulate visuals in the real world using smartphone-based AR, Google has spent years developing high-resolution 3D models.

Google users can view tigers, velociraptors, and other extinct animals. They can also see Iron Man and even Childish Gambino in their own living rooms.

Previously, Google confirmed that its update would let people step into Childish Gambino’s world with the help of augmented reality. The company partnered with Childish Gambino to create an AR version of the rapper in Playground, Pixel’s camera creative mode.

Childish Gambino’s fans can view PHAROS AR, the new multiplayer app. The new application will allow the users to journey through Gambino’s universe to the tune of his latest music.

Once you use it, you will see an opening of the AR Portal. You need to walk through it to explore an augmented cave to interact and find hidden glyphs while still having a view of the real world.

Google’s newest AR version offers Cambropachycope, an ancient shrimp with a large black eye covered in tiny lenses. It’s a fascinating piece of history. However, its appearance is absolutely terrifying.

The large insect-like creature is scary, especially when it sits on your coffee table, desk, or just standing in front of you looking like an abandoned design from Prometheus or Aliens. If you don’t want to view the creature, there are other animals that Google prepared in partnership with London’s Natural History Museum and Moscow’s State Darwin Museum.

The animals include a reef-dwelling spotted trunkfish and a digital recreation of the whale skeleton that can be currently found in the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall. You can also view Aegirocassis, a sea creature that lived 480 million years ago.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.