Google Assistant support comes to all TVs and set-top boxes, here’s how it works

While support has been available for select devices for a while, this official support opens it up to all manufacturers for implementation into more products.

Google Assistant is available for nearly anything you can think of. Blinds, coffee makers, fireplaces, and so many other products — even yogurt makers can be controlled with your voice! Now, Google Assistant is finally gaining official support for TVs, set-top boxes, and media remotes.

Yes, if you think that this has been an option for a while now, you’re not wrong. Control for a select few products like the NVIDIA Shield, DISH Hopper DVRs, Android TV, and a few others has been rolling out since 2018. The announcement for official support for all TVs, set-top boxes, and media remotes from Google (via Android Police) means that other manufacturers of these product types will be able to add Google Assistant as well.

Each of these newly added devices will carry common command types such as on/off, selecting apps, playback control, and a few others that will be able to offer a consistent functionality across products. It’s unclear if these control options will be included in the Google Home app and smart displays or not.

Hopefully, official support for the addition of smart controls on these devices will be taken advantage of by more OEMs. Soon you’ll be able to control not only your faucet, lawnmower, thermostat, but also your TV all via Google Assistant.