Google codes that unlock secret features have been revealed, and you can try them out right now.

Google codes that unlock hidden features have been revealed – try them out today!

You can unlock hidden features by typing special words and phrases into Google.

Some of them are cool effects, but there are also hidden games to be found.

To keep users entertained, Google incorporates these tricks into the search engine.

Ali-A, a popular YouTuber, has also shared a few tricks on his TikTok channel.

In the video, “Google Space” is one of the codes that is tried.

This turns Google into a low-gravity environment in which the page’s assets float around.

AliA also writes “elgoog,” which appears to be gibberish.

It’s actually Google reversed, which flips the entire search page.

The code “Thanos” – yes, the iconic Marvel Avengers villain – is one of the more unusual ones.

A small Infinity Gauntlet icon will appear on the side of the page when you search for the name.

When you click it, the glove’s fingers snap, causing the page’s assets to vanish.

This is a reference to the “blip” as seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There will be no plot twists.

That isn’t the only Google Easter egg available.

Here’s a couple more…

By searching for “Zerg Rush” in Google, you can unlock a fun game.

When you click the top link, small circles should appear on your screen, ‘eating’ your search results.

The goal of the game is to click all of the circles to clear them from the page before they take over.

Google makes it simple to play the popular Pacman game.

Simply type “Pacman” into the Search box and hit “Play.”

Google will challenge you to a game of Tic Tac Toe, also known as noughts and crosses.

Simply type “tic tac toe” into the Search box.

It might be more difficult to win than you think.

Back in the 1990s, Snake had a cult following, and Google Chrome is a great way to keep playing the addictive game.

To play the game, simply type “play snake” into Google Search.

