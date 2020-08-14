Google fax – fax from Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets

Even though email is the most popular communication medium around the world, there are many professionals who still prefer faxing due to its security and confidentiality benefits.

In fact, some government departments only accept documents sent through fax. However, in this day and age where everything is becoming compact and wireless, no one wants a fax machine that takes up half of the space in the office. This is why more and more people are shifting to online fax, especially Google fax.

This article will deal with various ways to fax through Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, etc. without the need for a fax machine.

Jump to the information you need:

Sending and Receiving Faxes Online

How to Fax from Gmail

How to Send Fax from Google Drive

Benefits of Faxing with Google

Frequently Asked Questions

Part 1: Sending and Receiving Faxes Online

Fax machines require a lot of investments, space, and added necessities such as phone lines, paper, toner, etc, correspondingly dissuading most users from the purchasement or rental of one.

And this is why online fax services are becoming a preferred alternative to bulky fax machines, as they allow users to send and receive faxes directly through the internet.

CocoFax is a preferred online fax service due to its suitability for both- occasional users and power users. Occasional users can start the free trial to send and receive faxes for free through CocoFax.

For regular users, CocoFax offers a permanent fax number along with several other features such as fax from Google, Microsoft, email, smartphone etc.

Part 2: How to Fax from Gmail

Gmail, by default, does not support sending and receiving faxes directly. This is where a Google fax service like CocoFax comes to the rescue.

These online fax services translate analogue telephonic signals to digital signals and bridge the gap between Gmail and traditional fax approaches, saving the need for any additional hardware.

Sending Fax through Gmail

In order to fax via Gmail, you can create a CocoFax account by entering your Gmail address in its platform. CocoFax offers a 30-day free trial period during account creation.

After this, sending faxes becomes as easy as sending an email. The major difference between sending a fax and an email is the ‘To’ field.

Here are the steps: