Google Fi enables iPhone eSIM on latest models

New customers to Google Fi from this point forward will be able to work with an iPhone eSIM system. Users with an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, or 11 series device will be able to work with an iOS eSIM in place of a physical SIM card for use with Google Fi. This system was previously enabled for some newer Android devices, and was just enabled for some iPhone devices this week.

Users that join Google Fi with an iPhone from this point forward can activate their device with a few relatively painless steps. Once they’ve joined Google Fi through the Google Fi website, they’ll select their iPhone from a list of compatible models. Therein they’ll find a “quick setup” option where they can activate Fi on eSIM.

Users that use Google Fi on their iPhone will need the official Google Fi iOS app. With the Google Fi app, the user will be able to perform both device and iOS compatibility checks. If both are compatible, the user will select “Get started” and their eSIM activation will be initiated. The user will then go to Google Fi iOS Quick Setupgpo “on a separate device” to bring up a QR code that’ll then be scanned with the iPhone.

Earlier this year – on April 1st, 2020, mind you – Google Fi relaxed data limits temporarily during our (still active, probably for a long time) global pandemic. Where the Google Fi Flexible and Unilmited plans were normally 15 or 22GB of data a month before throttling speeds, now the new cap before throttling is 30GB.

As it was then, it remains now, that Google Fi is working with a limited team for support during this age of social distancing. Google reminded users that it’s best if they work with online transactions rather than attempting to hit up physical stores for support and/or purchasing of service.