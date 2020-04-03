Google Fi is temporarily doubling data limit for customers amid coronavirus pandemic

Data speeds will be throttled down to 256 Kbps after the 30GB limit is reached.
- Google is temporarily increasing limits for full-speed data to 30GB per user in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In addition to increasing data limits, Google Fi is also temporarily extending the payment grace period to 60 days for its customers.
- Google Fi’s Flexible plans normally offer 15GB of data per month at full speeds, while Unlimited plans offer 22GB.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, access to fast internet is now more crucial than ever before. To help its customers stay connected during this time, Google Fi has implemented two major policy changes.
Since people across the U.S. are using more data during this time, Google Fi is temporarily increasing limits for full-speed data to 30GB per user for both Flexible and Unlimited plans. Google Fi’s Flexible plans normally offer only 15GB of full-speed data, while Unlimited plans offer up to 22GB of full-speed data. Once you cross the 30GB limit, you will have to shell out an additional $10 per GB for the rest of your billing cycle.
The Google MVNO has also extended the payment grace period for Fi customers temporarily. This means customers going through financial hardships due to the pandemic will be able to stay connected up to 60 days from their missed billing date.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Along with the two policy changes, Google has also confirmed that its shipping partners may be experiencing delays or changes to their signature requirements. If you need to submit your device for repair, Google suggests users be mindful of health recommendations in their location before visiting an authorized repair center.
Google has also said that it is “continually monitoring the evolving developments,” but hasn’t specified exactly when it plans to return to its standard policies.
