Google Fit redesign makes step tracking much more prominent

Google is rolling out a refreshed user interface for its Google Fit apps for iOS, Android, and Wear OS that puts a bigger focus on step tracking. The app will now show your step count as one of the two main metrics in the two circles at the top of the app in place of the Move Minutes measurement.

“We recognize that counting steps is a familiar activity goal and a great starting point for many of our users when on the path to getting active,” a Google representative said in a blog post about the changes. “Many users track steps daily in Google Fit and in other apps, and it’s an important goal for them. We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app.”

Move Minutes, which you earn through doing activities that get you moving around, aren’t being removed. Instead, you’ll still be able to see how many of those you’ve earned under the rings at the top of app.

The other ring for Heart Points, which you can earn by doing activities that raise your heart rate, is still at the top of the app. Google recommends earning at least 150 Heart Points per week to meet American Heart Association and World Health Organization guidelines, and to help users track their day-by-day progress toward that goal, Google has added a new progress card to the app and updated the Heart Points Tile on the Wear OS app.

Google has also added a new Tile to the Wear OS app that lets you start a workout more easily.

Google last rolled out a Google Fit redesign to Android in August 2018 and to iOS in 2019. That redesign brought Move Minutes and Heart Points to the platforms.

