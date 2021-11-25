Google has been tracking you across all apps – here’s how to turn it off right now.

Google has been tracking you across all apps – here’s what you need to do right now.

Your location is being tracked by GOOGLE.

Google collects and stores location data via your mobile’s GPS system if you use Google apps like Search or Google Maps.

By going into your settings, you can prevent Google from spying on you.

You can even request that the company erase all of the location data it has on you, ensuring that your movements are kept private.

Google tracks your location as part of its effort to collect as much information about its users as possible in order to better target advertisements.

The data is used to “improve its location-based services,” according to the company.

In practice, this means that when you use the Google Maps app or Google search on any platform, your approximate location is logged along with a time stamp.

If you agree to let Google Maps track your location over time, it will display that information in a “timeline” that depicts your daily movements.

Google’s widespread tracking affects approximately two billion users of Android-based devices.

Hundreds of millions of iPhone users around the world rely on Google for maps and search.

Storing your minute-by-minute travels poses a privacy risk, and police have used it to track down suspects.

Google, for the most part, is up front about requesting permission to use your location data.

If you use Google Maps to navigate, it will remind you to allow access to your location.

In recent years, the Silicon Valley behemoth has been chastised for its intrusive location tracking.

It has been accused of recording people’s movements even when they explicitly tell it not to via Google’s privacy settings.

The company made it easier to find and delete your location data after an investigation by the Associated Press in 2018.

All you have to do is know where to look.

Turning off location history in your Google settings will stop some of Google’s tracking, but that’s only half the battle.

Turning off the feature only hides your location from the Google Maps Timeline feature, which visualizes your daily movements.

Even when turned off, “some location data may continue to be saved in other settings,” Google admits on its support page.

You’ll have to dig a little deeper to completely disable location tracking.

1. Go to Google.com on your smartphone or computer’s browser.

2. Select the top-right icon to access your Google account.

3. Click on that icon, then select Manage your Google Account.

