Google has been tracking you across all apps – here’s how to turn it off right now.

Google has been tracking you across all apps – here’s what you need to do right now to change that.

GOOGLE is keeping track of your movements.

Google collects and stores location data through your mobile’s GPS system if you use any Google app, such as Gmail or Google Maps.

By going into your settings, you can prevent the search engine from spying on you.

You can even request that the company erase all of its location data on you, ensuring that your movements are kept private.

Google tracks your location as part of its effort to collect as much data about its users as possible in order to better target advertisements.

The data is used to “improve the company’s location-based services,” according to the company.

In practice, this means that when you use the Google Maps app or Google search on any platform, your approximate location is logged along with a time stamp.

Google Maps will display your location history in a “timeline” that maps out your daily movements if you agree to let it track your location over time.

Google’s widespread tracking affects approximately two billion users of Android-based devices.

It also affects hundreds of millions of iPhone users around the world who rely on Google Maps or Search.

Storing your minute-by-minute travels poses a privacy risk, but it has been used by law enforcement to track down suspects.

Google, for the most part, is up front about requesting permission to use your location data.

If you use Google Maps to navigate, it will remind you to allow access to your location.

In recent years, the Silicon Valley behemoth has come under fire for its intrusive location tracking.

It has been accused of recording people’s movements even when they explicitly tell it not to via Google’s privacy settings.

The company made it easier to find and delete your location data after an investigation by the Associated Press in 2018.

It’s just a matter of knowing where to look.

Turning off location history in your settings will stop some of Google’s tracking, but that’s only half the battle.

By turning off the feature, you’ll only be able to see where you’ve been on Google Maps Timeline, which shows your daily movements in a visual format.

Even when turned off, “some location data may continue to be saved in other settings,” Google admits on its support page.

You’ll need to delve a little deeper if you want to completely disable location tracking.

1. Go to Google.com on your smartphone or computer.

2. Click the top-right icon to log into your Google account.

3. Click on that icon, then go to Manage Google Account.

4. Within the…

