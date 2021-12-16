Google has issued a warning to all Chrome users about a ‘critical’ threat that they should investigate right away.

Google has issued an urgent warning to all Chrome users regarding a “critical” threat that must be addressed immediately.

Anyone using the Chrome browser has received an urgent update from Google.

The update corrects a dangerous bug that Google has labeled “critical.”

One of the most widely used web browsers is Google Chrome.

Because the app is used by over 2.65 billion people, any hackable flaw must be addressed right away.

Google has released an update that must be installed right away.

It addresses a “critical” bug, according to Google, as well as a second flaw that hackers are already exploiting.

In a blog post, Google said, “Google is aware of reports that an exploit…exists in the wild.”

The update also addresses four additional “high” security flaws, which aren’t quite critical but still worth fixing.

The main bug, according to Google, was discovered on October 26th by cyber-expert Sergei Glazunov.

Three of the bugs were discovered in October and November, with the fifth discovered only five days ago.

These flaws can be exploited by hackers to execute code on your computer.

That means they could potentially take control of parts of your PC or Mac, interfering with your online activities.

If you haven’t updated Google Chrome in a while, you should do so immediately.

Simply go to Settings, then Help, and finally About Google Chrome.

You can also navigate to the page by typing chrome:settingshelp into the URL bar.

You can compare version numbers to make sure you’re running the most recent Chrome version.

On the desktop, the most recent Chrome update is 96.0.4664.110.

To stay ahead of the hackers, it’s critical to keep Google Chrome up to date.

One of the best ways to avoid being hacked is to keep your software up to date with the latest security fixes.

It also means you get the most recent features first, so installing new Google Chrome updates as soon as they’re available is generally a good idea.

