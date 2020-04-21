Google is now advertising its free Stadia Pro offer on the Search homepage

To thank you for staying home, Google is offering 2 months of Stadia Pro for free.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Google has started advertising its game streaming service on the Google Search homepage.
- It’s now showing a banner bringing users’ attention to its ongoing promo for Stadia Pro, which offers two months of Stadia Pro for free.
- The offer includes immediate access to nine games, including Destiny 2 and GRID.
Earlier in the month, Google rolled out the free tier of its new game streaming service, Stadia. Coinciding with that announcement was a new offer from the Mountain View giant aimed at keeping you entertained as you practice social distancing: a free two month trial for the Pro subscription!
And as the company brings back its “Stay Home. Save Lives” doodle aimed at encouraging social distancing, it’s also using the opportunity to give a nod to the game streaming service, with a link to the ongoing offer and the tagline “Thank you for staying home. Enjoy free video games from Stadia Pro.”
Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now
Source: Google
The offer is only available in fourteen countries, though, based on the current availability of Stadia in general: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Once subscribed, it gives you immediate access to nine games, including Destiny 2 and GRID.
Once the two months are over, you will be charged the standard $9.99 per month for the subscription, though you can, of course, cancel your membership before the end of the promotional period to avoid any charges.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It’s a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Samsung pulls bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update after user complaints
The latest April 2020 OTA update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been pulled by Samsung. A new software update to fix all the issues caused by the April update is expected to begin rolling out very soon.
Here’s everything we know about the LG Velvet (aka the LG G9)
We’re expecting a follow-up to the LG G8 this year, but it’s going to look quite a bit different. Here’s everything we know so far about the LG Velvet (aka the G9)!
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.