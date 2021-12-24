Google issues an urgent warning to 2 BILLION Chrome users, citing concerns that websites all over the world may BREAK.

Google has issued an urgent warning to 2 BILLION Chrome users, citing concerns that websites all over the world may BREAK.

Google has issued a warning to Chrome’s over two billion users, citing concerns that a forthcoming update will break a number of websites around the world.

The announcement was made via Google’s Chromium Bug Tracker, which is the codebase for Chrome, and a fix is currently unavailable.

At this time, it’s unclear which websites – and how many – will be affected by the problem.

Many of those who are affected will not realize it until it is too late, according to experts.

According to a Forbes report, Chrome users should prepare for disruption or switch to a different browser until the problem is resolved.

“Based on Google’s current release rate, Chrome Canary users could be forced to make this decision as soon as next month,” the report predicted, “while the billions of users using the stable version of the browser face a 3-6 month wait.”

The source of the problem, according to the outlet, is Chrome software version numbers.

The official version of Chrome is currently at version 96, while the early access developer build, known as ‘Chrome Canary,’ is already at version 99.

Websites affected by the bug are said to stop loading once the version reaches 100.

“The reason for this is that these sites check the version of Chrome that is visiting the site, but website design software like Duda only checks the first two digits,” Gordon Kelly writes in his report.

“The check is for security reasons to prevent older, unsupported versions of Chrome from visiting (version 40 is a common cut-off point), and Chrome 100 will be read as ‘Chrome 10’ and blocked.”

In recent months, Google has been releasing new versions of its Chrome software at a breakneck pace.

Chrome 95, for example, was only released in October by the company.

According to reports, Google is testing a hack to counteract the glitch’s effects.

According to reports, the hack involves changing the way version numbers are displayed in the version 100 update so that “99” appears in the first two digits.

It’s still unclear whether the hack will succeed or how long it will take to put in place if it does.

For the past year, Chrome has been the subject of intense scrutiny due to data leaks, privacy concerns, and other issues.

Just this week, Google urged billions of Chrome users to update certain settings to prevent the company from tracking their every move.

