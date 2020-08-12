Google Lens is getting a ‘homework’ filter to help kids solve math problems

The feature will be available on both Android and iOS later this year.

Google has introduced a few new digital learning tools to help students at home. The new tools can help kids with their homework and enable parents to track their kids’ progress and also keep them safe online.

Jennifer Holland, Director of Program Management, Education, wrote in a blog post:

When a student turns to Google Search for help with STEM homework this fall, Search will connect them to potential explanations, a step-by-step breakdown for complex math equations and detailed information on the underlying concepts, like the notorious pythagorean theorem. These features help improve comprehension and understanding of core topics.

Kids will soon be able to use Google Lens to take a photo of a math problem or equation and access step-by-step guides to solve it and better understand the key concepts with the help of detailed explainers. The feature will be powered by the mobile learning app Socratic, which Google acquired in August last year. Weirdly, however, Google hasn’t revealed exactly when the feature will begin rolling out.